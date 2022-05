HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Scott R. Stull, 70, of Hermitage passed away early Saturday morning, May 7, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Obituary information is incomplete.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday (5-11-22) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday (5-12-2022) in the funeral home.