Scott R. Kilgore, Hermitage, PA

J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home

May 6, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Scott R. Kilgore, Hermitage, Pennsylvania-obit
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Scott R. Kilgore, 45, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, in the Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.

Mr. Kilgore was born August 26, 1974, in Farrell, and is survived by his wife, Maureen A. Kilgore, also of Hermitage.

There are no services being scheduled at this time. 

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

