NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Scott C. Bishop, 69, of New Castle passed away Monday evening, May 29, 2023, in the VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Bishop was born September 4, 1953, in New Castle, a son of the late Edward C. and Katybelle (Sherman) Bishop.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Neshannock High School, and later earned an associates degree from I.T.T. Technical Institute in Youngstown, Ohio.

A proud veteran, Scott served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and was stationed aboard the CVA-19 U.S.S. Hancock.

For 23 years, Scott worked in the Axel Div. of Rockwell International, New Castle. He then owned and operated SCB Computing, and ultimately worked as a computer technician for the Sharon School District.

He had a lifelong appreciation for music and especially loved Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Earlier in life, Scott enjoyed bowling, and during his later years, taking trips to the casinos and riding his motorcycle. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family, friends, and the family dog, Scooter.

His beloved wife of 38 years, Roberta “Pete” (Hobel) Bishop, whom he married, November 13, 1984, survives at their home in Neshannock Twp.

Scott is also survived by a son, Matthew Bishop, of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Diane Rickel, of New Castle; two grandchildren, Seth and Mason; a sister, Kathi Iorio (Patrick), of New Castle; two brothers, Robert Bishop (Mary), of Summersville, South Carolina, and Jeff Bishop (Jennifer), of Phillips, Maine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Bishop.

Calling hour will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Rupert, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made directly to the family online at Funds – Treasured Memories Community Funding (tmcfunding.com)