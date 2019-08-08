Scott Allan Moder, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Allan Moder, 62, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, August 5, 2019.

Scott was born October 14, 1956, in Sharon, a son of the late William J. and Rosemarie (Bohach) Moder. A lifelong area resident, he was a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School and attended Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Scott was of the Catholic faith.

An avid sports fan, he loved cheering for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and also enjoyed watching the Miami Dolphins and New York Yankees.

He is survived by two daughters, Krystin R. Boyd and her husband, Joseph, and their two children Leali and Ryder, all of West Middlesex and Katelyn M. McCarthy and her husband, Matthew and their two daughters Harper and Teagan, all of Hermitage. Also surviving is a brother, William J. Moder, III and his wife Margaret, of Hermitage.

Besides his parents, Scott was preceded in death by an infant son, Andrew.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.