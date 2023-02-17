NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Alan Kahrer, 53, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, in Heritage Valley Hospital, Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

Scott was born July 9, 1969, in New Castle, a son of the late Frederick and Maris Ann (Martin) Kahrer.

He attended the former Walmo Education Center in Neshannock Township until completing the program at age 21.

Early on in his life, Scott was under the care of PARC of Lawrence County, and more recently, was living at Verland CLA Group Home in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, where he loved his caretakers and members of the staff.

Scott enjoyed going outdoors for picnics, going out for dinner, and visiting with family and friends. He also loved animals and children.

Although non-verbal, Scott had a gift for bringing smiles and joy to others around him.

He is survived by his sister, Kristen Kahrer, of New Castle; two uncles, Darrell Martin (Diana), of Redlands, California, and Gary Martin, of New Castle; an aunt, Rose Kahrer, of New Castle; a niece, Kendra; and two nephews, Jason and Aaron; and a great-nephew, Jaxon.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Kahrer; and an infant sister.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), 204 Sigma Drive-RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238; or Verland – Exceptional People. Exceptional Care., online at: https://raisedonors.com/verland/donate.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor John Fraser, officiating.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.