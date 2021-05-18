Scheryl L. Fulkerson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Scheryl L. Fulkerson, 71, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Fulkerson was born October 31, 1949, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Reid) Desatnik.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1968 graduate of New Castle High School.

A dedicated homemaker, Scheryl also worked at the former Country House Christmas Shop, New Castle.

The matriarch of her family, she looked forward to organizing and planning family gatherings and reunions. Scheryl loved playing with her grandchildren, and in her spare time, worked on arts and crafts.

Scheryl was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

She is survived by her husband, Francis Anthony Fulkerson, whom she married November 29, 1969; a daughter, Jennifer Bright, of Bessemer; a son, Eric Fulkerson and his wife Lauren, of Pulaski; five grandchildren, Kylie and Brandon Bright and Aidan, Alyssa and Dylan Fulkerson; two step-sisters, Cheryl Kale and her husband Rick, of New Castle and Stella Conrad and her husband Ed, of Hadley, Pennsylvania and two half-brothers, Charles Desatnik, of New Castle, and Brian Desatnik and his wife Mary, of Hillsville, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Scheryl was preceded in death by her stepmother, Betty Desatnik.

In honoring Scheryl as a 40-year breast cancer survivor, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

Calling hours are 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd, officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

