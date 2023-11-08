SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah M. Chiodo, 91, a lifelong resident of Sharpsville passed away Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023, at Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a tough bout with pneumonia.

Mrs. Chiodo was born February 1, 1932, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Elisabetta (DePizza) Stigliano, and graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1950.

For many years, Sarah worked as a bookkeeper for General Builders in Sharon, and earlier in her life, co-owned and operated the family Dairy Queen in Farrell.

Sarah was a member of Family Life Church in Hermitage, formerly First Assembly of God, where she taught Sunday School for more than five decades.

Her husband of nearly 70 years, Joseph Chiodo, preceded her in death February 6, 2020.

Sarah is survived by three daughters, Sally Lucas, Hubbard, Ohio, Rita Chiodo, Austintown, Ohio, and Joellen Arenas (George), Sharpsville; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hockstra (Steve), Steve Lucas, Josh Lucas (Lauren); and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by one brother; five sisters; and a great-grandchild.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Family Life Church, 1455 N. Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, in the church, with family member Rev. Steve Hockstra, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

