Sarah J. Burkhart, West Middlesex, PA – Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah J. Burkhart, 82, of West Middlesex, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Burkhart was born February 26, 1937, in Hornell, New York, a daughter of the late Sylvan and Florence (Dennis) Guthrie.

She was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

A devoted homemaker, her family always came first. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren and grandpuppies.

Sarah enjoyed crocheting, making crafts and shopping.

Her husband, Howard L. Burkhart, whom she married January 17, 1957, passed away August 15, 1998.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula Burkhart and her significant other, Leon Elder, of West Middlesex and Amy (Jason) Porter of Brookfield, Ohio; four sons, Randy (Debbie) Burkhart of Niles, Ohio, Michael (Arlene) Burkhart of Brookfield, Mark (Tracey) Burkhart of Hermitage and Christopher Burkhart and his significant other, Russell Tyson, of West Middlesex; eight grandchildren, Emily Porter, Ashley Allison and Joshua, Shawn, Justin, Michael, Shira and Myalynn Burkhart; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Rose Guthrie of Grove City.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association at www.Heart.org

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 12 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Interment will be in Brookfield Township Cemetery, Ohio.