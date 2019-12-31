Sarah Frances Writt, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Frances Writt, 91, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, December 25, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Writt was born August 23, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Boykin Franklin Gibson and Sarah (Thomson-Watson) Gibson.

She was a 1945 graduate of Westinghouse High School, Pittsburgh. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and her Master’s Degree from Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Sarah was employed at a teacher beginning her career in Brookfield School District prior to Hubbard and ultimately retiring from Vienna School District. Later, she was a substitute teacher for Sharon Schools.

Sarah was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Youngstown. She was also a member of Mensa International, East Central Ohio Chapter.

She had a passion for music and was part of the Youngstown Symphony Chorus and the Youngstown Musica Sacra. She was privileged to perform for the Pope as well as a concert at the Carnegie Hall.

Her husband, William Writt, whom she married August 27, 1953, passed away February 26, 2014.

She is survived by a son, William “Ski” Writt, of Albuquerque, New Mexico and a sister, Rosemary Butler, of Pittsburgh.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Gibson.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Community Food Warehouse, 109A South Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.