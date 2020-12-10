Sarah E. Thomas, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah E. Thomas, 75, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Thomas was born February 6, 1945, in Warren, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ralph F. and Elizabeth (McIntyre) Burt.

She was a 1963 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She was a dedicated homemaker who loved gardening, puzzles, crocheting and Hallmark movies. Sarah was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions football. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

For several years, she gave back to her community by volunteering at the Salvation Army food pantry, Sharon.

Her husband, David L. Thomas, whom she married December 20, 1971, passed away April 18, 2012.

She is survived by three children, Candi A. Leunis and her husband, Brian, of Hermitage, Chris D. Thomas and his wife, Jennifer, of Hermitage and Beth A. Veres of Wheatland; a brother, Ralph Burt and his wife, Connie, of Hermitage; eight grandchildren, Michelle, Nikki, Bryan and Justin Leunis, Mackenzie Thomas and Stephanie, Samantha and Christina Veres and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Fout and a brother, Jonah Burt who was a twin to her brother, Ralph.

The family suggests memorial contribution may be made to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Per Sarah’s request there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



