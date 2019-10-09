Sarah E. Giering, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah E. Giering, 95, of New Castle, passed away Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Giering was born April 16, 1924, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Albert and Rhoda (Cameron) Brest.

A devoted homemaker, Sarah enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked to go shopping.

Her husband, Merl Giering, whom she married, October 25, 1947, passed away, January 22, 2007.

She is survived by two daughters, Terri Ratay and her husband, Henry, of McKean, Pennsylvania and Cindy Campbell of New Bedford, Pennsylvania; a son, Randy Giering of New Castle; two granddaughters, Sarah Campbell, Kelly Dougherty and a great-grandchild, Morrigan Dougherty.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by three brothers, Jim, John and Francis Brest.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 108, New Castle, PA 16105.

There are no calling hours or service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Entombment will take place at Castleview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, New Castle.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

