NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Ann Benson, 83, of New Castle, passed away Thursday evening, August 3, 2023, in the Haven Convalescent Home.

Mrs. Benson was born December 17, 1939, in Clymer, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Veda (Putt) Minto.

Sarah was of Christian faith.

A dedicated homemaker, she enjoyed baking, sewing and crocheting. Sarah also treasured nature, especially bird watching and flowers. Above all, she cherished time spent with her friends and family.

Her husband of 55 years, James R. “Jim” Benson, whom she married on June 16, 1962, passed away on February 15, 2017.

She is survived by five daughters, Mary Steele and her companion Bernie, Pittsburgh, Joanne Stuart and her husband John, Volant, Grace Benson, Renee Kerr and her husband David, and April Clark and her husband Chris, all of New Castle; four sons, Marc Benson and his wife Shelly, Erie, Pennsylvania, John Benson and his wife Christine, Pulaski, Jim Benson and his wife Candice, New Castle, and Bill Benson and his wife Susan, Frizzleburg, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Hartman, New Castle; and countless nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sarah was preceded in death by five sisters, Isabelle, Dorothy, Wilda, Virginia and Twila; and three brothers, Don, Tom and Russell.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in the funeral home, with Rev. John Texter, officiating.

