Sara Lynn Austin, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Lynn Austin, 25, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sara was born July 21, 1994, in Sharon, a daughter of Tracy and Susan (Rust) Austin.

She graduated as the salutatorian of Sharon High School in 2012, and later graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education.

Sara had previously taught third grade in Citrus Springs, Florida and had recently moved to Pittsburgh where she was substitute teaching and completing a Master’s of Education through her alma mater, IUP.

Sara was a member of Second Baptist Church, Sharpsville.

An avid reader, she also enjoyed listening to music. Sara loved animals, especially elephants and cherished time spent with family.

She is survived by her father, Tracy Austin, Sharon; paternal grandmother, Peggi Austin, Sharpsville; maternal grandfather, Wayne Rust, Sr, Hermitage; a sister, Jenna (Jeremy) Dunlap, Hermitage; four brothers, Edwin Luchey, Jr., Sharon; Dustin Austin, Greenville; Jason Austin, Sharpsville and Maceo Austin, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a niece, Jeniyah Dunlap; a nephew, Jermaine Dunlap and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sara was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Austin; maternal grandmother, JoAnn Rust; paternal grandfather, Raymond “Bo” Austin and an infant sister, Charlotte Austin.

Memorial donations may be made directly to the family.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Home Going Celebration will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Rev. James McKeithan, officiating.

Interment: Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.