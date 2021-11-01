Sara E. Zimmerman, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sara E. Zimmerman, 77, of Mercer passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday morning, October 30, 2021, in her daughter’s home.

Mrs. Zimmerman was born May 7, 1944, in Mercer, a daughter of Calvin and Nina (Urey) Foltz.

She was a lifelong Mercer resident and attended Mercer High School.

For more than 20 years, Sara worked as a registered nurse’s aide at Grove Manor, Grove City, retiring in 2013.

Sara was a member of Mercer United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed sing-a-longs with her family and loved visiting the family camp On the Rock in Halton, Pennsylvania, during the summer months. Sara always looked forward to monthly luncheons with her classmates from Mercer High School.

She is survived by three daughters, Donna J. McElrath (Daniel), Deb A. Zimmerman and Savannah S. Redmond, all of Mercer; a son, Harry D. Zimmerman, Jr., (Soo Mi Yi) of South Korea; four grandchildren, Dillion McElrath (Chelsea), Tanner McElrath, Nathan Young (Sarah) and Stephanie Young (Jon) and three great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Ellianna Young and Kenna Hennegan.

In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by three sisters, Katherine Paden, Marguerite Cameron and Martha Stearns and a brother, David Foltz.

In honoring Sara’s wishes, the family will be having a private memorial service.

Interment will be in Parret Farm Cemetery, Halton, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be in Parret Farm Cemetery, Halton, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.