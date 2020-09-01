Sandy A. Rossi, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandy A. Rossi, Jr. of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley, Boardman, Ohio, after a brief illness. He was 85.

Mr. Rossi was born March 29, 1935, in Sharon, a son of the late Sandy and Kathryn (Jordan) Rossi.

He was a 1953 graduate of Sharpsville High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 in Germany.

Sandy retired in 1995 from the shipping department of Sawhill Tubular Products, Sharon, where he was employed for nearly 40 years.

He and his wife of 60 years, the former Rosemary Niutta, whom he married July 30, 1960, were charter members of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Sandy loved reading and was a history enthusiast, particularly anything regarding WW II. He was an amateur photographer and was always taking pictures of his most precious subjects, his three grandchildren. Up until the last year or two, he was a permanent fixture in his beloved Buhl Farm Park, where he would take daily walks and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Sandy took pride in his manicured yard each summer and his many gorgeous rose bushes. His most favorite pastime was by far traveling. Every year he planned family vacations and trips to visit his Army buddies, Harry, Dan and Bob. He was most proud to take his family on a five-week European vacation in 1973, returning to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy to show them the many places he visited while stationed in the Army.

Surviving are: his wife, Rosemary Rossi, at home; a daughter, Tina M. Trenga and her husband James, of Brookfield; a son, Victor A. Rossi and his wife Kathleen, of Manassas, Virginia; three grandchildren whom he adored, Julia M. Trenga and Lauren and Christopher Rossi and three brothers, Robert Rossi and his wife Marilou, of Hermitage, Anthony Rossi and his wife Maryann, of Westfield Center, Ohio and Raymond Rossi, of Prescott, Arizona.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Farm Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Military honors will be rendered at the church immediately following the Mass.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

