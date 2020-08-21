Sandra Smith, Union Township, PA

Union Township, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Smith, 76, a lifelong resident of Union Towship, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 20, 2020, in The Willows – Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, following a two-and-a half-year battle with brain cancer.

Ms. Smith was born November 6, 1943, in New Castle, a daughter of the late James W. and Catherine R. (Carr) Smith.

She was a 1961 graduate of Union High School and served on both the Alumni and Reunion Committees for many years.

For more than 30 years, Sandra was employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, New Castle. She began as a file clerk and later worked as a stenographer, administrative assistant and retired as lead receptionist. Following retirement, she was quickly called back and worked as an office temp in many capacities for another 10 years.

Sandy was a member of the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Woman Auxiliary, where she helped with several of the department’s fundraising efforts.

Sandra enjoyed traveling with her brother, Jim, especially to warm weather destinations. Some of her most memorable trips were those to San Francisco, St. Martin and her annual week-long vacation to the Outer Banks of North Carolina during the summer. She also enjoyed spending time in Florida and New England.

She is survived by a brother, James W. Smith, Jr., of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a dear friend, Karen DeVitto, of New Wilmington and several cousins, whom she loved dearly.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Bupp, officiating.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

