Sandra Lynn Miller, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lynn “Sandy” Miller, 68, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Miller was born March 24, 1951, in Sharon, a daughter of William E. and Jane E. (MacDonald) Miller.

A 1969 graduate of Reynolds High School, she earned a B.S. in Elementary and Special Education at Slippery Rock University and later completed a Master’s in Education at Youngstown State University.

Sandy was employed by Commodore Perry School District, where she taught special education classes for many years, retiring in 2007. She previously worked as an LPN.

Sandy was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, in Sharpsville, where she worked as church secretary for several years.

She was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Retirement System (PSERS) and the Sharpsville VFW Auxiliary.

An avid reader, Sandy also enjoyed attending card club and flower gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially attending her grandson’s sporting events.

Surviving are two daughters, Stacy L. (Josh) Cilas of Raleigh, North Carolina and Carrie L. (Kelly) Lewis of St. Petersburg, Florida; a sister, Sue (Glenn) Riley of Greenville; two brothers, Dan (Colleen) Miller of Greenville and Dennis (Greg) Miller of Moon Township, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Brandon Gaus, Evelyn, Decker and Harper Cilas and several nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.

The family kindly requests that no floral arrangements be sent due to allergy and that memorial donations be directed to Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute Benevolent Fund, 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, PA 16335.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, in J.Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to Mass Wednesday, November 27, in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, in the church, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger and Rev. Glenn Whitman, concelebrating.

Interment will be in Transfer Cemetery, Transfer, Pennsylvania.

