Sandra Lee Dolby, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Dolby, 76, formerly of Farrell, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Vista Springs Quail Highlands, Concord, Ohio.

Mrs. Dolby was born August 28, 1944, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Lee and Mary (Sarcinella) Barone. She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

Sandy was employed at the Italian Home Club, Farrell, and Ohio Bell Telephone, Sharon. For many years, she partnered with Carol Baker, and together owned and operated Classic Catering.

She enjoyed cooking, canning, travelling and gardening.

Sandy was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Her husband, George Frank Dolby, whom she married September 18, 1965, passed away October 1, 2017.

She is survived by a son, Christopher Dolby and his wife Jessica, of Concord; a granddaughter, Alyssa Hoover; a great grandson; and two brothers, James Barone and his wife Brenda, of Hermitage, and William Barone and his wife Deborah, of Twinsburg, OH.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sandy was preceded in death by a son, James “Tony” Dolby.

There are no services.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.