Sandra L. Ramsey, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Ramsey, 66, of Farrell, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.



Mrs. Ramsey was born July 6, 1953, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Kermit and Helen (Jameson) Boles.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Farrell High School.



She was employed at Star Bright Cleaning, of Farrell.



Sandra loved being out and about, in particular for family cookouts and going to flea markets. She also enjoyed working on puzzles.



She is survived by her husband, James Ramsey, whom she married in 2004; two sons, Keith Ekis and his wife Joy and Robert Ekis and his wife Patty, all of Farrell; six grandchildren and six sisters, Judi Shea, Carol Robertson and her husband Clark, of Brookfield, Ohio, Vicky Bortz and her boyfriend Mike Krivosh, of Hermitage, Pam Baggiossi, of Sharon, Wendy Ondich and her husband Joe, of Sharon and Glenda Valincourt, also of Sharon.



In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Boles; and a step-daughter, Ashley Ramsey.



All services were private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

