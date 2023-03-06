HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. “Sandi” Drabick, 77, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with her husband and family at her side Friday evening, March 3, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Sandra Drabick was born November 6, 1945, in Butler, a daughter of the late Charles and Bernice (Ifft) Keefer.

She graduated from Mercer High School in 1963.

For many years, she worked midnights as an emergency room technician at UPMC Shenango Valley Hospital in Farrell. Earlier in life, she had worked as an EMT for McGonigle Ambulance.

Sandi had a lifelong love for animals and served as the Director of the Humane Society of Mercer Company for 25 years.

Sandi was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell and was previously a girls’ cheerleading advisor at the former Monsignor Geno Monti School.

She had a talent for crafting, particularly ceramics and beautifully painted and decorated her many creations. Sandi was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and wore the black and gold proudly. Above all else, she loved being a mother and grandmother.

Her husband of 57 years, John R. Drabick, whom she married August 28, 1965, survives at home in Hermitage.

Sandi is also survived by a daughter, Christe J. Williams (Christopher), of Knox, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Catie Williams, also of Knox, Pennsylvania; a sister, Marty Kyanka, of Punta Gorda, Florida; her dear and beloved friend, Sherryl Giles, with whom they shared their home in Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1645 West Eighth Street, Erie, PA 16505 or the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

A celebration of Sandi’s life will be held this upcoming Summer.

Interment will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Hermitage.

