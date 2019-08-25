Sandra K. Stowe, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Sandra K. Stowe, 77, of Hermitage, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Sandra was born July 23, 1942, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Orland and Kathryn (Romeo) Porreca.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hickory High School.

Sandra retired as the office manager of Fritts Design, a computer software company based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She is survived by two daughters, Christina Stowe and her fiancé, Charlie Long, of Hermitage and Lesa Falconi and her husband, Johnny, of Sharpsville; two grandchildren, John Falconi, Jr. and Victoria Shaughnessy and her husband, Kevin; a sister, Nancy Porreca, of Hermitage and her beloved dog, Daisy.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her former husband, Irvine “Murphy” Stowe.

The family would like to thank Dr. Spielvogle and his staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for the exceptional care.

In keeping with Sandra’s wishes, there are no services.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.