Sandra Gail Krantz, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Gail (Buholzer) Krantz, 79, a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 21, 2021, in Quality of Life Services, New Castle.

Sandy was born August 28, 1941, in Sharon, a daughter of William and Helene (Pisegna) Buholzer.

She was a 1959 graduate of Farrell High School, she later graduated from Artistic Beauty School, Farrell and attended Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus.

A self-employed beautician, Sandy operated “Sandra Krantz Beauty Shop” out of her home in Sharon for many years, retiring in July of 2019. Additionally, she traveled to the homes of immobile elderly clients and worked at Salon tHAIRepy, which her daughter, Jill, owned and operated.

Sandy was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon.

She had a lifelong passion for helping others and actively volunteered for the following local organizations: a tutor/trainer at the Laubach Literacy Program; as a Child Advocate for the Mercer Co. CASA; a volunteer and board member of West Hill After School Ministry. Sandy also assisted in the office of TIPTAPTOE Dance School, Sharon, which her daughter, Laura, owns and operates.

She enjoyed cooking, especially during the holidays and family gatherings and in 1994 was a runner-up in the “Ladies Home Journal Magazine” for her cookie recipe.

An avid reader, Sandy also loved to garden, go on walks and taking day trips to adventure or vacation, especially to Virginia Beach. She also loved to dance and participated in the adult tap, jazz and ballet classes at TIPTAPTOE.

Sandy is survived by two daughters, Laura (Joe) Carnuche, New Wilmington and Jill Kridler, Norfolk, Virginia; four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Amos Higgins) Powell, Vancouver, Washington, Dylan (Rebecca) Powell, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Zachary (Amanda) Tobey, Mayok, North Carolina and Ian (Victoria) Tobey, Chesapeake, Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Ava and Mariska Kiraly and Hunter, Finley and Foster Tobey; two nieces, Wendy (Frank) McGurk and Heidi Jachim; two great-nephews, Jonathan “Jack” and Nicolas McGurk and four great-nieces, Lily, Arden, Camille and Paige Jachim.

In addition to her parents; Sandy was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Buholzer Giba and a son-in-law, James “Frank” Kridler.

Sandy’s unselfish and giving nature will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

The family would like to thank Quality of Life Services and Three Rivers Hospice for their outstanding care and friendship during her time with them.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Prince of Peace Center, 502 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121; St. John Episcopal Food Pantry, 226 W. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146; Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, PA 16121; or West Hill Ministries, 301 W. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

