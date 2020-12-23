Sandra Ann Mortaro, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Ann Mortaro, 63, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday morning, December 20, 2020 at her sister’s residence in Hermitage.

Ms. Mortaro was born February 15, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Peter and Lena (Angelo) Mortaro and later graduated from Hubbard High School in 1975.

Sandra was employed by Avalon at Buhl Park, Hermitage and Avalon at Squaw Creek, Vienna, Ohio, where she worked in the kitchen of both locations. She was previously employed by Federal Wholesale, Hubbard, Ohio, for many years.

Sandra was an active member of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Hubbard, Ohio, where she often presented the gifts at Sunday mass and volunteered for both the annual church festival and the church food pantry.

Disney World and spending time with family and friends were her two true passions in life. Sandra also enjoyed playing Bingo at St. Patrick’s and baking homemade pizzelles for her family and friends.

She is survived by a sister, Madeline (Mortaro) Fedele and her husband, Dennis, Sr., of Hermitage; a nephew, Andrew Fedele, whom is also her Godson, Louisville, Kentucky; extended family, Dennis Fedele, Jr., Jennifer Fedele, Sophia Fedele, Dennis Fedele, III and Gianna Fedele and her second family, Steve and Annette Micheline and their children and grandchildren.

Sandra was preceded in the death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Patrick’s Food Pantry, 357 N Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

A memorial was celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Hubbard Union Cemetery, Hubbard, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.