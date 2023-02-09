HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Scharville, Jr., 97, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Scharville was born on May 1, 1925, in Sharon, a son of the late Samuel and Anna (Esposito) Scharville.

He was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High School.

A WWII veteran, Sam served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation ordinance operator third class aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Princeton.

Early in his life, Sam served as a Sergeant for the Farrell Police Department from 1954 to 1966. He then worked in the Safety Department at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant for 25 years, retiring in 1990. Later in life, he worked alongside the McGonigle family at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home in Sharon assisting families during calling hours and driving vehicles for funeral services, retiring in 2019 following 28 years of service.

Sam was a member of the Church of the Notre Dame in Hermitage where he was the former President of its Parish Council, served on the Liturgy Committee and also served as an usher for more than 20 years. Additionally, he was a member of the Farrell Kiwanis Club where once served as its President and later as Treasurer.

On January 28, 1961, Sam married the former Norma M. DeMaria in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. Msgr. Gino Monti celebrated the Mass. Norma passed August 22, 2013, following 52 years of marriage.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Sam dedicated the majority of his later years to caring for his wife, Norma. A man of simple pleasures, he enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sons, Gary Lee Scharville and his wife, Nancy and Raymond Trevor Scharville, both Hermitage; two grandchildren, Trisha Ann Scharville of Hubbard and Amy Lee Scharville Park and her husband, David, of Las Vegas, Nevada and three great-grandchildren, Ethan Park and twins Sydney Leigh and Taylor Nicole Park.

In addition to his parents and wife, Sam was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Scharville and a sister, Lucille A. Fox.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

All services are private.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

