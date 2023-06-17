FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel J. Lacino, 74, of Farrell, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Iacino was born on June 30, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late Peter and Catherine (Perre) Iacino.

He was a 1966 graduate of Farrell High School, where he was a standout basketball player, earning All-State Honors. In 1998, Sam was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame. Following high school, he attended Youngstown State University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

He began his career as a teacher and basketball coach at the former St. Anthony’s Parochial Grade School, Sharon. Later, he coached basketball at Kennedy Catholic High School. Sam ultimately retired as a certified financial planner.

Sam was of the Catholic faith.

A talented athlete, he spent a lot of his free time at local golf courses or jogging at Buhl Park. Above all, he loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by two sisters, Patricia (Art) Barrett and Lu Ann Lacino; two brothers, Peter (Lorraine) Lacino III and Mark (Katie) Lacino all of Hermitage; six nieces and nephews, Kimberly Barrett (Bryan) Bland, Jeff Barrett, Michelle Lacino (Matt) Bower, Rocco, Ava and Emma Lacino; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Michael, Patrick and Joshua Bower and Gabrielle and Alana Bland and his companion, Terri Noell.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Per Sam’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment, St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.