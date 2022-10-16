FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, 97, Thornville, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 14, 2022.

Mr. DeMatteo was born August 28, 1925, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Nicola and Angeline (DiGiovanni) DiMattio.

He was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High School.

He served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the USS Shangri-La in the South Pacific, with task forces 38 & 58 under the command of Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, Admiral John McCain and Admiral Marc Mitscher. While in service, he attended Naval Aviation school in Norman, Oklahoma and Catapult and Arresting Gear School in the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

Sam worked for the Sharon Steel Railroad for 15 years and was a Captain in the Farrell Fire Department for 27 years.

In his younger days, Sam played for several FastPitch Softball teams in the Shenango Valley and aided and helped organize the original Farrell Little League, where he was a manager for several years.

His wife, the former Elizabth (Betty) Ring, whom he married on August 17, 1957, in Our Lady of Fatima Church; passed away on March 18, 2004.

He is survived by his son, Thomas (Fran) DeMatteo, Vienna, Ohio; a daughter, Lori (Mark) Toskin, Thornville, Ohio; four grandsons, Samuel (Natasha) DeMatteo, Dayton, Pennsylvania, Jeremy DeMatteo, Wisconsin, Matthew (Elizabeth Stringer) Toskin, Newark, Ohio and Anthony Toskin, North Canton, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Gianna, Harper, Maksymilian and Lucia; two special great-grandpuppies Magner, Arwen and many very dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Sam was preceded in death by a sister, Carmella O’Searo and a brother, Peter DeMatteo.

There are no public calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Farrell.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

