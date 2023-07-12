NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel J. Muscatell, 91 of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Muscatell was born February 8, 1932, in Poland, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Philomena “Minnie” (Messuti) Muscatell.

After graduating from Lowellville (OH) High School, he served in the U.S. Army for two years.

Following his service, Sam went to work for the William B. Pollack Company in Youngstown and remained there until its closing in 1983.

During retirement, Sam enjoyed playing golf, going to casinos and spending time in Florida with Edith, his partner of more than 30 years.

Mourning his passing are his twin daughters, Linda Uhl (Jack) of Canfield, Ohio and Lynn Bretz (Gary) of New Middletown, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jordan, Alyssa, and Meagan Uhl and Katie Moffett (Danny) and Kevin Bretz; three great-granddaughters, Rylee, Peyton and Amelia; a sister, Mary Mascarella of Lowellville, Ohio; a brother, James Muscatell (Peggy) of Struthers, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his bonus family of Linda Morroco (Gary), Terri Lauro and Jerry Lauro (Karla) and all their children, Kristina Gentile, Tony, Justin and Chad Lauro.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by the love of his life, Edith Lauro; a brother-in-law, Mike Mascarella and a stepson, Fran Lauro.

The family would like to thank the staff of UPMC Jameson, especially those in the ER Department; nurses, Jenn and Joani and all staff of the 2300 unit for their attentive and loving care.

Per Sam’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

