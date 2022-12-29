WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel E. Brandt, 79, of West Middlesex passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, in Briarfield Place, Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

Samuel was born February 11, 1943, in Sharon, a son of Harry M. and Virginia I. (McCullough) Brandt.

After graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1961, he attended the General Motors Institute, Flint, Michigan, where he earned his B.S. in Industrial Engineering.

He retired in 1998 from the former General Motors Plant, Lordstown, Ohio, where he worked as a packaging engineer.

Samuel was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sharon, as well as Bryson City United Methodist Church, Bryson City, North Carolina, where he served as a Stephen Minister and was a member of the church men’s group.

He enjoyed working with his hands, especially woodworking, home remodeling and making stained glass. Samuel was also a fan of NASCAR and taking his family camping.

On December 12, 1964, he married the former Lucille “Penny” Brancato and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2018.

Samuel is survived by a daughter, Jenifer (Dave) Titus of West Middlesex; a son, Stephen (Ann) Brandt of Canfield, Ohio; two sisters, Judy Ann Brandt and Mary Louise Manis, both of Sharpsville and five grandchildren, Michael Gladysz, Morgan Titus, Jack and Casey Gladysz and Marley Brandt.

In addition to his wife, Samuel was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions can be made in Samuel’s name to the River of Life Organization, P.O. Box 817, Bryson City, NC 28713.

Calling hour will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in First United Methodist Church, 237 West Silver Street, Sharon. Memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Kelley Schanely, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.