Samuel B. Leo, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel B. Leo, 78, of Sharon, passed away Friday morning, February 5, 2021, in the Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, Ohio.

Mr. Leo was born May 23, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Patsy and Ida (Storey) Leo.

He was a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School and honorably served in the US Army.

He continued his education and earned an Associate degree in Accounting from Youngstown State University.

Sam worked for Leo Cigarette Service, a vending machine company in Sharon. Later, he was employed as a security guard at the parking garage in downtown Sharon and most recently was a currier person in the security department of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Sam was a member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage. He was also a member of the Son’s of Italy, Sharon.

He had a passion for collecting trains, baseball cards and records. He was also a fan of the New York Yankees and considered a die-hard Pittsburgh Penguin fan. Above all, Sam cherished his time visiting and attending his grandchildren’s activities.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sandra Evans, whom he married October 14, 1993; two daughters, Wendy Marriotti and her husband, Bryan of Sharpsville and Darcy Vitello and her husband, Robert, III of Guyton, Georgia and four stepchildren, Donald Harkless and his wife, Maria, Ronald Harkless and his companion, Michelle Coates, all of West Middlesex, Frank Harkless, Jr. and his wife, Yvonne, of Sharpsville and Kimberly Andes and her husband, Buddy, of Girard, Ohio.

He is also survived by three grandchildren, Brittany Leo and her fiancé, Ian Brown, Megan Leo and her fiancé, Keane George and Abigail Vitello; four stepgrandchildren, Megan, Shelby, Eddy and Morgan Harkless and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Riley and Ava Ruyan.

In addition to his parents; Samuel was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Leo.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

