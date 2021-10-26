Sally A. Stahovic, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sally A. Stahovic, 84, of Neshannock Township., formerly a longtime resident of Pittsburgh (Penn Hills), Pennsylvania; passed away Saturday afternoon, October 23, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Stahovic was born March 14, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles A. and Lillian (Ganoe) Planert. She was raised and educated in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, located on the East side of Pittsburgh.

Primarily a homemaker, Sally also ran her own residential cleaning service for several years.

She was of the Christian faith.

Sally enjoyed shopping, especially visiting yard sales, garage sales and thrift stores for rare finds. She also enjoyed dancing and decorating. A woman who appreciated the simple pleasures in life, Sally loved spending time with her family and grandchildren most of all.

Her husband, William F. Stahovic, whom she married November 7, 1960, preceded her in death August 12, 1994.

Sally is survived by three daughters, Diana Wingertsahn (Edward), Pulaski; Cheryl Bunce (Andy), Liverpool, New York and Lisa Dillner, San Tan Valley, Arizona; a sister, Marilyn Anderson (Robert), Idaho Falls, Idaho; four grandchildren, Eddie, Will, Renee and Taylor and five great-grandchildren, Serenity, Faith, Leila, Willow and Zoe.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sally was preceded in death by two grandsons, Jaison Dillner and Justin Cody.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family to help defer funeral expenses. Donations may be made via Venmo to @cheryl-bunce-1.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.