SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sabrina M. Dailey, 52, of Sharpsville, passed away Friday morning, December 1, 2023, in the Grove in New Castle.

Sabrina was born in Sharon on January 13, 1971.

Sabrina’s motto was to enjoy life and have fun. She loved going to the beach, fishing, Bingo and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kahyla Lee, Farrell and Samantha Cumming (Jenna), Sharon; a son, Cameron Kain, Greenville; a sister, Kimberly McCuskey (Steven), Sharon and four grandchildren, Aliah Laverty, Lucas Cumming, David Matlock, Jr. and August Kain-Kachaylo.

Sabrina was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Vesta (Platt) Hepler and her brother, Brain Kachaylo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

