HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sabina Jane Vath, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday morning, June 12, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Vath was born July 7, 1934, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Jacob and Genevieve (McGowan) Schosser.

A lifelong area resident, she attended the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School and was a 1953 graduate of Sharon High School.

A dedicated homemaker, prior to becoming a mother she was employed in the jewelry department of the former Sharon Store in downtown Sharon.

Sabina was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She also belonged to the Hickory Women’s Club and bowled in the club’s bowling league. Additionally, she was a member of a card club and enjoyed playing 500. She spent Sundays watching the NFL and was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sabina also loved making crafts, especially needlepoint and cross-stitch and took great pride in maintaining a comfortable home.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Vath, whom she married on July 16, 1955; a daughter, Victoria Vath oid Hermitage; a son, Gary Michael Vath (DeAnna) of Westminster, Colorado; three grandchildren, Tonya Vath Baker (Chris), Aaron Vath (Kelly) and David Vath (Ashley) and seven great-grandchildren, Blake, Caden, Penelope, Chase, LilliAna, Joseph and Ella. Also, surviving are four sisters, Delores Cremonese of Sharon, Kathleen Kosty of West Middlesex, Gloria Douglas of Brookfield, Ohio and Joan Webb (Melvin) of West Middlesex and two brothers, Jack Schosser of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Edward Schosser (Marcia), Hobe Sound, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Sabina was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Schosser.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Friday, June 17, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), at www.DAV.org.

