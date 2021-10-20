Ryan R. Llewellyn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan R. Llewellyn, 36, of Youngstown, previously of Sharon, passed away Monday evening, October 18, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Llewellyn was born December 25, 1984 in Greenville, a son of Dan and Sandra (Collins) Llewellyn.

He was a 2003 graduate of Sharon High School, and a 2008 graduate of Youngstown State University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Ryan had an experienced background in the tire and trucking industries. He received training from the Goodyear tire company which aided him in furthering his career. Throughout his younger years, Ryan worked for numerous different tire shops, including Sears Auto Body and Flynn’s Tires. Most recently he was a Truck Maintenance Manager at R & J trucking, Boardman, Ohio.

Ryan was a brother of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), during his time at YSU. While there, he participated in the annual Greek Sing events and was a big brother to his underclassmen. Ryan was also a member of the National Rifle Association of America (NRA).

He enjoyed being outdoors; specifically hunting and fishing. Ryan had traveled the country hunting and loved sharing his stories. Most importantly, Ryan cherished spending time with his niece and nephews: Isabelle Ryan, Jonah, and Aiden, whom he loved more than anything. Ryan loved being the one to always buy them noisy toys. He was also a Cleveland Browns, and Indians fan. Ryan was a tinkerer and enjoyed fixing things. Above all else, Ryan was a people pleaser and made it his purpose to go out of his way to help others and make them smile. He was always the first one to volunteer whenever it came to putting together playgrounds, playhouses, etc. Earlier this year, Ryan met what he considered to be the love of his life. In Ryan’s eyes, Lori exemplified true love, and they were in the process of eagerly planning the rest of their lives together. Ryan had never been happier in his life than during the time he and Lori shared together. Words are not enough to describe this profound loss; Ryan will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by a sister, Danielle (David) Hart; a grandmother, Margaret Jean Llewellyn; his fiance, Lori Lott; a dog, Ruger; and three cats, Lexi, Reese and Cooper.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Llewellyn, and Coy and Helen Collins.



Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Memorial service will be immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home.