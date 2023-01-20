SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan J. Boozer, 39, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Ryan was born October 28, 1983, in Sharon, a son of Clinton D. and Jill (Brash) Boozer.

A 2002 graduate of Sharon High School, he also attended Penn State University.

Ryan was currently working as an apprentice electrician in Wilmington, Delaware, and was previously a longtime employee at Woodcraft Manufacturing in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Above all else, he loved spending time with his son, Jaxon. Ryan always looked forward to relaxing with family and friends in his free time. He especially enjoyed playing video games with his son, listening to music, and streaming TV shows and movies.

In addition to his parents Clint and Jill, of Sharon, Ryan is survived by his son, Jaxon Boozer, Easton, Pennsylvania; two sisters, his twin, Becca Gill (Matt), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Shannon Gill (Danny), Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; a niece, Emmy Gill, also Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; his maternal grandmother, Joy Meanor, Abington, Pennsylvania; his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Boozer, Brookfield, Ohio; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ralph Brash; and his paternal grandfather, David Boozer.

Special recognition is owed to Jaxon’s mom, Brittany Fisher, along with her parents Tom and Linda Fisher, who were always very supportive of Ryan. Each person whose life Ryan touched has their own story of him. Each person gets to keep him and remember him in that way. Ryan was quick-witted, handsome, intelligent, and most of all – courageous.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held privately.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 22, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.