Ruthann Jarrett, Sharon, Ohio

SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruthann Jarrett, 81, of Sharon and formerly of Hermitage, passed away Saturday October 9, 2021, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Mrs. Jarrett was born February 26, 1940, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clair William and M. Onita (Bortz) McCormick.

She was a 1959 graduate of Greenville High School.

A dedicated homemaker, Ruthann was employed for 12 years at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. She also worked in the cafeteria of Thiel College, Greenville.

Ruthann was a member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

In her youth, she was involved in brownies and girl scouts. She loved animals and always had a pet. She was also a phenomenal cook.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne L. Jarrett, Sr., whom she married May 28, 1976; a daughter, Dawn Keiser and her husband Louis, of Lambertville, Michigan; a stepdaughter, Cynthia Davis and husband Kevin, Hermitage; a stepson, Wayne L. “Sparky” Jarrett, Jr. and his wife Tammy, Brookfield, Ohio; two grandchildren, Lauren and Pete Keiser; five step grandchildren, Nicole Wolford, Danielle Jarrett, Danica and Winter Davis and Brittany Kleese and a brother-in-law, Neal Turzak, of S. Pymatuning Township.

In addition to her parents, Ruthann was preceded in death by a sister, Gwendolyn Turzak and a brother, William McCormick.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, October 14, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, with Rev. David Coul, pastor of Hickory United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment: Millbank Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.