MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth R. Chrnko, 86, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Chrnko was born on October 21, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of Joseph and Mary (Balas) Rokita.

She was a 1954 graduate of Sharon High School.

Until becoming a mother and dedicated homemaker, Ruth worked as a key-punch operator at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

She was actively involved in her children’s education, volunteering as a room mother and serving on the PTA for Brookfield School District. She also loved polka music and dancing. Earlier in her life, she served as an officer and treasurer of the Tiny Tams Continentals, a polka dance group. Additionally, Ruth loved to bake, especially her holiday cookies, and no one left “Babba Ruthie’s” house hungry, as she loved to cook as well. She also liked going to the Expo Arcade in downtown Sharon, and visiting as many casinos as she could. She especially enjoyed her summer beach vacations with her family and friends. She loved her children dearly, in particular her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, Hubbard and the Croatian Fraternal Lodge #126, Farrell.

Her husband, Jacob P. Chrnko, whom she married on June 25, 1960, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, passed away on March 30, 2016.

She is survived by a daughter, Jolynne Bundy and her husband Keith, Cold Spring, Kentucky; a son, Gary Chrnko and his wife Michelle, Bowling Green, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Dylan (Maty) Bundy, Devin (Douglas) McDaniel, Shannon (Pete Alempijevic) Chrnko, and Tyler Chrnko; and five great-grandchildren, Noah, Silas, Soraya, Isaiah and Moriah.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Serge; and five step-brothers, George, John, Joe, Milan and Andy Rokita.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 in St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 357 North Main St., Hubbard, Ohio, with Rev. Michael Swierz, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.