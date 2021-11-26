Ruth P. Flick, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth P. Flick, 98, of Hermitage, previously a lifelong resident of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with her children at her side Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mrs. Flick was born March 13, 1923, in Galloway, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Rev. Antonio and Geraldine (Brown) Gigliotti. While still a young girl, the family relocated to West Middlesex, and she later graduated from Farrell High School in 1940.

On September 26, 1942, she married Alfred L. Flick, and together they enjoyed nearly 54 years of marriage prior to his passing on May 23, 1996.

A true matriarch, Ruth dedicated her life to caring for her husband, their children and the family farm.

Devout in her faith, Ruth was a longtime member of Tionesta Church of God, where she was part of the church’s Missionary Society, enjoyed participating in prayer meetings and volunteering for church fundraisers.

For many years, Ruth worked the voting polls in Forest County and also served as the Majority Inspector.

A selfless woman, Ruth had an unmatched ability to put others’ needs prior to her own and found great joy in helping family, friends and neighbors.

An avid reader and talented quilter, she also enjoyed spending time outdoors in her garden.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Tamber (James), Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Tina Zreliak (Jerry) of Hermitage; five sons, Alfred T. Flick (Donna), Warrenville, Illinois, Glenn L. Flick (Kathy) of Volant, Pennsylvania, Rev. Earl E. Flick (Theresa) of Rochester Mills, Pennsylvania, George A. Flick of Plumerville, Arkansas and Jerry T. Flick (Kim) of Tionesta, Pennsylvania; 26 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two infant children, Alfred L. Flick, Jr. and Charles R. Flick; three sisters, Gertrude Schmidt, Elizabeth Balik and Mary Lattyak; two brothers, Mark A. and Glenn G. Gigliotti; a grandson, Joshua Flick; a granddaughter, Amber Tew and two stepsons, Robert and James Flick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Canoe Ridge Church of God, 3827 Church Road, Rossiter, PA 15772.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon and from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Tionesta Church of God, 1582 PA-36, Tionesta, PA 16153.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in the church, with Rev. David Hart, officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Collins Cemetery, Tionesta Twp.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.