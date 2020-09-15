Ruth Martha Turner, Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Martha Turner, 92, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in Grove Manor, Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Ruth was born August 6, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Wilbert Noll and Martha (Oswald) Winkelman.

She graduated with honors from Pittsburgh Perry High School in 1946.

She was employed for 35 years as an accountant for Western PA / West Virginia Synod Lutheran Church.

Ruth was a member of the former Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Pittsburgh, where she was the organist.

She was also the Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Jephthah Chapter, 73, Pittsburgh.

She is survived by two sons, C. David Turner, of Grove City and Richard W. Turner, of Diamondhead, Mississippi.; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Respecting Ruth’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

