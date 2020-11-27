Ruth Marie Mack, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Marie Mack, 88, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Ruth was born March 28, 1932, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Arthur Shaul and Laura (Pacifico) Vaccarro.

She was a 1951 graduate of Hickory High School.

A dedicated homemaker, she also worked part-time as a house keeper.

Ruth was a member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

She had a passion for singing and was a member of the Shenango Valley Chorale for nearly 25 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Sepik and her husband, Mark; a son, Chris Mack, all of Mercer; two grandsons, Shawn Haslet and Drew Sepik (Andrea Cangin) and two great-grandchildren, Paige Haslet and Parker Sepik.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her step-father, Joseph V. Vaccaro and a brother, Joseph T. Vaccaro.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests, memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul’s Activity Fund, 339 East Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125; or the Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

All services are private.

Interment will be at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.