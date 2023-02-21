NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth M. Ferrell, 83, of New Castle, passed away Tuesday morning, February 21, 2023, in Rhodes Estate.

Ms. Ferrell was born October 15, 1939 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Henry and Elsie (Body) Taylor.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School. Following high school, she obtained a business degree from New Castle Business School.

For over 20 years she worked as a clerk for the Division of Vital Records.

Ruth enjoyed completing the daily crosswords in the newspaper, watching home improvement shows and swinging on her front porch swing. She had a great love for animals, especially cats. Above all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Doreen Wymer, New Castle; and Sherry Strickler and her companion, Joe Kapuchuck, New Castle; a son, Scott (Lisa) Ferrell, New Castle; ten grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Rd, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling Hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.