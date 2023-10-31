HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth J. Horsman, 94 of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday morning, October 31, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mrs. Horsman was born on April 11, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late William and Edna (Thompson) Richards.

She was a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School.

She was a lifelong employee of her father’s business, Victor Printing, Sharon. She also volunteered at the ARC of Mercer County, Hermitage for many years.

An avid gardener, she loved working in her garden and tending to her flowers. She also had a passion for the Christmas season. Ruth enjoyed visiting Kraynak’s, admiring the seasonal displays, joyriding and collecting nutcrackers. Above all, she adored her grandchildren.

Her husband, Raymond Horsman, whom she married on May 29, 1948, passed away on September 2, 2000.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Knight (Leonard), Hermitage; two grandchildren, Cory Tonks (Cathy) of Chardon, Ohio and Jonathan Horsman (Adrianna) of Brookfield, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth, Juliana, Liliana, Ethan and Liam; a sister-in-law, Paula Priester of West Middlesex and three nephews, William and Terry Richards and Michael Priester.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two children, Scott and Susan Horsman and a brother, William Richards.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to ARC of Mercer County, 850 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 3, 2023 in the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Byus, officiating.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.