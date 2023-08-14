HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth G. Toth, 80, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Toth was born on October 12, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Burdell and Emma (Bundzak) Rust and was a graduate of the former Hartford (Ohio) High School.

Following high school, she worked for her family at Rust Dairy Farm. Later, Ruth was employed as a secretary at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Ruth was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

Her husband, John F. “Fred” Toth, whom she married on October 5, 1968, passed away on October 25, 2002. Together, they loved to travel and visit their family members.

Ruth was also a devoted sister and helped her siblings throughout their lives.

She is survived by a sister, Peggy Rust of Hermitage and two brothers, Burdell John Rust of Sharon and David Rust of Hillsborough, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Woodring.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Denny Blauser, officiating.

Interment will take place at Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.