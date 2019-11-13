Ruth Dyll, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth (Pebly) Dyll, 88, of Sharpsville passed away Saturday morning, November 9, 2019, in Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, Ohio.

Mrs. Dyll was born October, 6, 1931 in Sharon, a daughter of the late Harry and Esther (Roth) Pebly.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Ruth retired from Sharon Regional Medical Center, where she worked as a secretary for over 20 years.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon.

Ruth enjoyed completing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by a son, Robert (LouAnn) Dyll, Kinsman, Ohio; two grandchildren, Alex Dyll of Kinsman, Ohio and Spencer (Krista) Bland of Wilmington, North Carolina; a great- grandchild, Leo and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Alex, whom she married in 1951; two daughters, Nancy Dyll and Cyndie Bland; a sister, Esther Skinner; two brothers, Robert Pebly and Harry Pebly and a granddaughter, Savannah Dyll.

In keeping with Ruth’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

She has donated her body to science through Humanity Gifts Registry.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

