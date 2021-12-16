HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Russell Wolfson, loving husband of 32 years to Elaine, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at his home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He was born in 1960 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, to Milton and Hannah Wolfson, the youngest of four sons.

Russell began life in Monroeville, Pennsylvania and grew up in Squirrel Hill (Pittsburgh), later graduating from Taylor Allderdice High School. He was a rare individual who knew even then what he wanted to do in life – serve his community. He attended Edinboro State University and graduated in 1982 with a degree in Criminal Justice. During his years there, he met Elaine. They parted ways for a short time, but soon the inevitable love story came to be. They reunited and were married on September 16, 1989. While working concessions for Pirate games at Three Rivers, Russell pursued his career goals and, after numerous applications and interviews, landed the position he sought most – a Trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police, where he served with distinction for 25 years. Assigned to the Mercer Barracks, he and his wife took up residence in Hermitage, where both became faithful members of the Sharon Baptist Church. There, he served as a Deacon and led youth ministry groups with Elaine for 15 years. Most recently, he headed up the sound, music, and audio-visual systems for the music ministry of the church.

Russell affectionately devoted his life to supporting Elaine, who had lost her eyesight before their marriage. For all he did, she was his rock and his compass. Their favorite adventures together were relaxing vacation cruises. Growing up in the corner house where his father’s plants, flowers and trees blanketed the entire yard provided inspiration for Russell to be an avid gardener. He was a passionate Penguins fan and enjoyed bowling, proudly achieving a 300 game.

His was a life of giving, to his wife, his late mother, his family, his church, and his community. He had so much more to give, and his untimely death will be felt by many.

Russell was predeceased by his parents, Milton and Hannah. He is survived by his beloved wife Elaine; brothers Lawrence (Irma), Mark (Claudia), nephews Matthew and Brian, great nephew Max; David (Eri); mother-in-law, Irene; sister-in-law Michelle (Ron), niece Rachel; brother-in-law Sean, niece, Lyndsey.

There will be no visitation for Russell. His family is planning a memorial service at Sharon Baptist Church in the spring of 2022.

Memorial donations may be offered to Sharon Baptist Church, 1531 George St, Hermitage, PA 16148

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.