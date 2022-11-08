SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rudy A. Bridges, 71, of Shenango Township, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife and children at his side Monday morning, November 7, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Rudy was born on July 25, 1951, in New Castle, Pennyslvania, a son of the late Alfred and Vera (Heims) Bridges.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Shenango High School in 1969.

A proud veteran, Rudy served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.

His beloved bride of 48 years, Regina “Reggie” (Dudek) Bridges, whom he married August 3, 1974, survives at home. Together, they raised their four children, Julie Brown, of New Castle, Stacey (Chris) Shields, of New Castle, Christy (Matt) Blackburn, of Oakmont, Pennsylvania and Jared (Laura) bridges, of Bristow, Virginia. Rudy was also blessed with nine grandchildren, Ian Brown, Madison and Andrea Malone, Kristen and Kylie Shields, Emma, Matthew and Hannah Blackburn and Theodore Bridges, all of whom mourn the loss of their beloved ‘Papa’. Surviving siblings include Ken Bridges, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lila Shaner, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

One of six children, Rudy is preceded in death by three siblings, John Bridges, Vera Allwine and Ruth Phillips.

Rudy lived his life with a simple purpose and clear devotion to his family and faith. After a lifetime of bravely battling MS and two years of fighting terminal cancer, Regina and her children are prepared to celebrate Rudy by receiving friends and family on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 11, 20222 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Vitus Church, 910 S Mercer Street, New Castle, by Rev. Aaron Kriss.

Military Honors will be rendered immediately following Mass by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Interment: SS. Philip and James Cemetery, Shenango Township.