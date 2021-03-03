Rudolph “Rudy” F. Smoley, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rudolph “Rudy” F. Smoley died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in UPMC Jameson Care Facility, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Rudy was born March 13, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the only son of Rudolph F. and Anna C. (Harty) Smoley and the grandson of the late Frank and Mary Smoley and Thomas and Catherine Harty.

Raised in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, he attended the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School and St. Luke Catholic High School. He then matriculated to Glastonbury Monastery, Hingham Mass., prior to studying at St. Pius X Seminary, Erlanger Kentucky. Rudy completed his formation at St. Vincent Seminary, Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Rudy was ordained to the Diocesan Priesthood May 10, 1969, by Cardinal John J. Wright at St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Rudy served at various parishes throughout the Diocese of Pittsburgh as a Parochial Vicar, and lastly, pastored at: Our Lady of Lourdes, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Carnegie, PA; and finally, St. Michael’s, Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, from which he retired.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to: St. Vincent Seminary, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650-2690 for the future Education of Priests for the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 in Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, 323 Second Ave, Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Ave, Carnegie, Pennsylvania, with Most Rev. David A. Zubik, as celebrant.

Internment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Scott Township, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



A television tribute will air Thursday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.