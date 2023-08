MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rothea M. “Ro” Bush, 89, of Masury, Ohio, passed away with family by her side Tuesday morning, August 22, 2023, at Addison Healthcare Center.

She was born July 22, 1934.

Per Ro’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.