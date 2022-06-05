SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Prezioso, 61, a lifelong resident of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday morning, June 4, 2022 in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Prezioso was born October 9, 1960 in Sharon, a daughter of Richard E. and Laura J. (Jordan) Perrine.

A 1978 graduate of Sharpsville High School, she later earned an Associate Degree in Accounting from Penn State University.

Rosemary began her accounting career by working for Kenneth C. Marley, CPA, Hermitage and later worked as an accounting secretary for the borough of Sharpsville.

Rosemary was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

She dedicated her entire life to raising her four children, whom she loved dearly. Rosemary had an unwavering and unconditional love for her grandsons, for whom she always provided comfort and guided with words of faith.

Her husband of 36 years, Gene R. Prezioso, whom she married June 29, 1985 survives at home in Sharpsville. She is also survived by three daughters, Laura Maynard (Ian), Kristen Hilton (Terry) and Gia Prezioso (fiancé, Jeff Piccirilli), all of Sharpsville; a son, Nicholas Prezioso (Katie) of Girard, Ohio; a sister, Janet Fratilla of Sharon; three grandsons, James, Marcus and Jacob Maynard and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at www.stjude.org.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

