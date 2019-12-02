Rosemary Leonard Kirkland, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Leonard Kirkland, 80, formerly of Farrell, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Rosemary was born July 27, 1939, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Gallo) Bonacci.

She was a 1957 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Akron State University where she received certification as a nursing assistant.

Early in her life she worked at the former Isaly’s Dairy Store, Sharon. For many years she was employed at the Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial, Masury, Ohio, the former Scoccia’s Assisted Living Home, Brookfield, Ohio and worked as a private duty nurse’s aide for Home Health Care.

A talented beautician, she owned and operated a beauty shop in her basement.

Rosemary was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, embroidery and going dancing every weekend.

She is survived by her biological daughter, Elizabeth Coyne, of Lafayette, California.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley W. Leonard, whom she married in 1963; her second husband, Don W. Kirkland whom she married in 1994; a son, Francis W. Leonard and a brother, Frank “Sonny” Bonacci.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hour will be Noon – 1:00 p.m., until the time of the Mass, Wednesday, December 4, in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, 779 Dutch Lane, Hermitage.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, in the chapel, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.