MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary “Dolly” McCarl, 76, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. McCarl was born on March 30, 1947, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Boleslaw “Bill” and Rose (Sandrovich) Bondarenko.

She was a 1965 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She worked as a clerk for the U.S.P.S. and retired as an adjudicator for the Coast Guard with U.S. Investigative Services (USIS) a government contractor.

Dolly was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville.

A “social butterfly,” she loved spending time with her “girls.” She was in many card clubs, one particular club, she was active for more than 50 years. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren.

Her husband, Joseph K. McCarl, whom she married on December 30, 1967, passed away on January 28, 2021.

She is survived by two daughters, Lori Bortner and her husband Jeff, Millersville, Maryland, and Jodi Phipps and her husband Allen, Sharon; three grandchildren, Gryphon Johnson and his fiancé Marissa Cashbaugh, Carl “C.J.” Phipps and Jack Bortner; a sister, Blanche “Billie” Cwynar, Transfer; a sister and brother-in-law, Betsy Schmidt, Hermitage, and Jeff McCarl, Grove City, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Leishman; and a brother, George Bondarenko.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Special Olympics of Mercer County, 3441 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, PA 16159.

Calling hours will be noon to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 311 West Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor as celebrant.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

